WC women stumble in loss to Heidelberg

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team lost in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday to visiting Heidelberg 71-68 at Fred Raizk Arena.

The defeat was Wilmington’s third in a row, and drops the Lady Quakers to 9-10 overall, 5-7 in conference action.

With the victory, Heidelberg improves to 7-12 and a 3-9 record in the conference.

The two teams split the season series, as Wilmington won by a 99-65 score in the OAC opener Dec. 7.

For Heidelberg it was their second consecutive victory over Wilmington at Fred Raizk Arena.

Heidelberg rallied from a 35-29 halftime deficit to earn the win. The Student Princes outscored Wilmington 42-31 in the second half.

The third quarter was a turnaround for Heidelberg, outscoring Wilmington, 21-12, to take a 50-47 lead after three periods.

Wilmington did tie the game twice in the final period at 54 and 64, but the Student Princes took the lead for good with just under 2:00 to play.

McKayla Binkley was Wilmington’s leading scorer with 19, and turned in a double-double pulling down 12 rebounds .Kelly Noll added 17 points, including five three-pointers.

Kennedy Lewis was the third WC starter in double figures, ending with 13 points, including eight of Wilmington’s 19 points in the final period.She also pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists.

For Heidelberg, Brooke Beamer led the way with 24 points, including 12 in the final period.

Heidelberg won the rebounding battle over Wilmington by a 50-44 margin.

Wilmington committed 15 turnovers, which Heidelberg converted into 17 points. The Student Princes turned it over just nine times, with Wilmington getting seven points off those miscues.

Wilmington will host Otterbein 7 p.m. Wednesday.