Indians run roughshod over Astros 75-51

LEES CREEK — Two former members of the now defunct Kenton Trace Conference met in non-league play Saturday night as the Cedarville Indians visited East Clinton.

The Astros were back on the home floor one night after giving Blanchester all it could handle for just more than two quarters on Friday night. EC looked to build on several improved efforts as of late, but it was not to be on this night as Cedarville was able to use a big rebounding advantage and a potent first half offensive attack to beat the Astros 75-51.

The Astros came out a step slow as the game got underway, the carryover effects of Friday night’s battle seemed to be a factor. Cedarville controlled the boards and the loose basketballs for most of the period. Despite the slow start, threes from Dylan Peterman and Landon Runyon, he had three for the game, kept the deficit at a manageable five points at the 1:00 mark. Two Cedarville free throws, and a long three as the buzzer sounded from Colby Cross made it 21-11 Indians after one quarter.

Two straight field goals from Dakota Collom and then a beautiful pass from Collum to Quinton Tolle highlighted the early portions of the second quarter for the Astros, but their defense was not up to the task of stopping the Indians. The Indians were in full attack mode, running the floor and pushing the tempo at every opportunity. Runyon’s third three of the half followed by yet another Collom jumper but the Cedarville offensive onslaught continued and it was 43-28 at halftime.

Collom continued to have a hot hand for the Astros. The freshman connected on several more jumpers to keep the Astros hanging around. Every time the Astros looked to be creeping closer, the Indian offense had an answer. Led by Cross and Trent Koning, the Indians had a 59-39 lead after three.

A three pointer early in the quarter by Astro senior Matthew Mitchell cut the deficit to 17, but that was as close as it would get as the Indians pulled away to make the final margin 24.

Collom had a big night offensively for EC, as he put up a game high 19 points. Landon Runyon chipped in 11. Tolle finished with a game-high 10 assists.

East Clinton (1-16) continues its search for a second victory when Felicity visits on Tuesday.

In the junior varsity game, East Clinton was defeated 53-45. Trent Garen led the Astros in the scoring column with 15 points.

SUMMARY

Feb 1, 2020

@East Clinton High School

Cedarville 75 East Clinton 51

C^21^22^16^16^^75

EC^11^17^11^12^^51

(75) CEDARVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ramey 5-0-2-12 Koning 6-4-2-18 Mason 0-0-0-0 Herron 1-0-0-2 Baldwin 3-0-1-7 C. McKinion 0-0-0-0 C. McKinion 6-0-0-12 Hanson 5-0-0-10 Pollander 0-0-1-1 Cross 6-1-0-13 TOTALS 32-5-6/10-75

(51) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Smith 1-0-02 Collom 9-0-1-19 Garen 0-0-0-0 Runyon 4-3-0-11 Tolle 3-0-1-7 Peterman 1-1-0-3 Hoffman 0-0-1-1 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Hall 0-0-1-1 Curtis 0-0-0-0 Mitchell 1-1-0-3 Vadnais 1-0-2-4 TOTALS 20-5-6-51

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_BransonSmith_ec0201.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_ColtonVadnais_ec0201.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_DylanPeterman_ec0201.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_ec0201.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_LandonRunyon_ec0201.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_QuintonTolle_ec0201.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark

By Brian Georges WNJ Sports Writer

Brian Georges covers high school sports for the News Journal.

Brian Georges covers high school sports for the News Journal.