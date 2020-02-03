BBK Final: Blanchester 84 Batavia 51

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester rolled to its 17th victory Saturday night defeating visiting Batavia 84-51 on the Wildcats’ home floor.

The Wildcats one-two punch of Brayden Sipple and Hunter Bare combined for 58 points in leading Blanchester to the victory on Homecoming night.

Sipple, who averages 34 points per game, led all scorers with 42 points, 22 in the first half, while Bare added 16 points.

Bare scored eight in the final period and had no fewer than four dunks in the contest. Ten different players accounted for the Wildcats scoring.

In a losing cause, Aaron Stepp had 24 points for the Bulldogs and Mason Weisbrot added 11 points.

Batavia is now 5-13 on the season.

Blanchester doubled the score on Batavia in the opening period 18-9 and a 22-15 margin in the second enabled the ‘Cats to take a 40-24 lead into intermission.

Sipple ripped the nets for 16 third quarter points as the Wildcats clawed the Bulldogs, 19-8, to put the game out of reach, 59-32 with three quarters in the book.

Seven different players combined for the Wildcats 25 fourth quarter points. Stepp had 15 of the Bulldogs’ 19 points scored in the final period.

Blanchester will play its final regular season home game Tuesday versus Leesburg Fairfield. Then the Cats go to Bethel-Tate on Feb. 11, followed by a match-up with the Hilllsboro Indians on Feb. 12.

SUMMARY

Feb 1, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 84 Batavia 51

BA^9^15^8^19^^51

BL^18^22^19^25^^84

(51) BATAVIA (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kongo 0-0-0-0, Applegate 1-2-1-9, Lisk 0-0-0-0, Wiscombe 1-2-1-4, Stepp 8-0-8-24, Weisbrodt 5-0-1-11, Shepard 0-1-0-03. TOTALS 14-4-11-51.

(84) BLANCHESTER (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Highlander 0-0-0-0, Roy 0-0-1-1, Creager 1-0-0-2, Czaika 1-0-0-2, Abbott 1-0-0-2, Sipple 13-5-1-42, Heitzman 1-0-1-3, Ashcraft 3-0-3-9, Hartman 1-0-0-2, Bare 8-0-0-16, Waialae 1-1-0-5. TOTALS 30-6-6-84

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

