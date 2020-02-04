American Division 3-peat

The Wilmington High School girls basketball program won its third straight SBAAC American Division basketball championship Monday with a win over Goshen. The Hurricane finished 9-1 in the division and shared top honors with Western Brown. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Sophie Huffman, Jasmine Jamiel, Zoey Moore, Sami McCord, Taylor Noszka, Keasia Robinson; middle row, coach Jermaine Isaac, Caroline Diels, Maura Drake, Karlie Morgan, Katie Murphy, Sydney McCord, Aeris McDaniel; back row, head coach Zach Williams, Josephine Williams, coach Dusty James.

