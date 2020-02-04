BBK Final: New Richmond 55 Clinton-Massie 44

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – An early fourth quarter meltdown doomed Clinton-Massie Tuesday in a 55-44 loss to New Richmond in SBAAC American Division action at Brian P. Mudd Court.

The Falcons are 1-17 overall and 0-8 in the division.

The league-leading Lions are 15-4 overall and 7-1 in the American.

Massie led 40-39 after three quarters but then turned the ball over four times early in the fourth and made just 1 of 10 from the field. The Lions had six points from Ethan Ipsaro in the fourth to put the game away.

Nate Baker finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and three steals for the Falcons. Carter Euton added 10 points.

Ethan Ipsaro had 14 points, five assist and four steals for the Lions.

The Falcons opened with a strong first period, hustling their way to a 15-9 lead. Baker had a stick-to-it, three rebound basket late in the period to push the Massie lead to six. Brendan Lamb had a high-glass bank in the first and second quarters and Massie held a 21-10 lead midway through the second period.

But that’s when the wheels fell off the Massie cart.

New Richmond, sparked by Bo Snider, went on a 19-2 run to take a 29-23 lead before Euton’s four-point play at the buzzer gave Massie some life.

Baker, not on the floor during the Lions big run in the second, returned with fire in his eyes, scoring nine points in the third as Massie took the lead. Lamb and Aaron Faucett had assists on Baker baskets late to put the Falcons in front 40-39 going to the final quarter.

The Lions took the lead early and held on thanks to three Clinton-Massie turnovers in the first handful of fourth quarter possessions. New Richmond scored the first 10 points in the fourth and never looked back.

SUMMARY

Feb 4, 2020

@Brian P Mudd Court

New Richmond 55 Clinton-Massie 44

NR^9^20^10^16^^55

CM^12^13^4^^44

(55) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-f-tp) Hess 1-0-0-2 Lansaw 5-4-0-14 E. Ipsaro 3-0-8-14 J. Ipsaro 3-0-0-6 Ackerman 1-0-0-2 Sininger 0-0-2-2 Pollard 3-0-5-11 Snider 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 18-4-15-55

(44) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Euton 3-2-2-10 Ireland 2-0-2-6 Olberding 3-0-0-6 Baker 7-0-2-16 Meyers 0-0-0-0 Redman 0-0-0-0 Lamb 3-0-0-6 Faucett 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 18-2-6-44

FIELD GOALS: NR (18-43); CM (18-51)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: NR (4-18); CM (2-8)

FREE THROWS: NR (15-17); CM (6-10)

REBOUNDS: NR-24; CM-38 (Baker-14)

ASSISTS: NR-10 (E. Ipsaro 5); CM-4

STEALS: NR-9 (E. Ipsaro 4); CM-12 (Faucett 3 Baker 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: NR-4; CM-1

TURNOVERS: NR-17; CM-18

