SBAAC girls basketball crossovers set for Saturday

SBAAC girls basketball crossover games have been set for Saturday.
Wilmington will host Williamsburg as winners of their respective divisions. Tipoff for the junior varsity game is 1:30 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.
East Clinton will visit Clinton-Massie for a varsity-only contest set to begin at Noon.
Blanchester will host Oyler at 1 p.m. Because there are not the same number of teams in each division, one team from the National Division plays a non-league opponent and Blanchester was selected this season to play the non-league game.
All games are considered Bud Phillips Scholarship games and are fundraisers. As this is a fund-raiser, season passes are not accepted. Adult tickets are $6 and student tickets $4.