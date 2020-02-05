Jackson’s 25 leads Quakers to 85-80 victory

WESTERVILLE — For the 17th consecutive game, the Wilmington College men’s basketball team defeated Otterbein.

Despite playing without leading scorer Jeffery Mansfield, the Quakers posted an 85-80 win over the Cardinals in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

According to the WC pre-game notes, the win is No. 17 in a row for WC over OU and gives the Quakers a 28-14 lead in the series dating back to 1993.

The win puts Wilmington at 8-12 overall and 6-7 in the OAC.

Otterbein drops to 6-14 overall and 3-10 in the conference.

DaeShawn Jackson led Wilmington with 25 points and six rebounds. Payton Smith dished out eight assists. Jackson hit on 10 of 17 from the field to lead the Quakers, who were 32 for 59 as a team.

Feb 5, 2020

@Otterbein

Wilmington 85 Otterbein 80

(85) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kanu 7-0-3-17 Myers 4-0-3-11 Mullins 4-3-0-11 P. Smith 3-0-4-10 Jackson 10-2-3-25 Mihalick 0-0-0-0 Horton 0-0-0-0 Mitchell 0-0-0-0 Todd 0-0-1-1 Dado 2-0-0-4 M. Smith 2-1-1-6 TOTALS 32-6-15-85

(80) OTTERBEIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Carter 1-0-4-6 Koontz 1-1-6-9 Beavers 6-1-4-17 Justice 5-3-4-17 Patrick 9-3-6-27 Edmondson 0-0-0-0 Dennison 0-0-0-0 Sawyer 0-0-0-0 Patton 2-0-0-4 Galaska 0-0-0-0 Springer 0-0-0-0 Anders 0-0-0-0 HOlmes 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-8-24-80

FIELD GOALS: WC (32-59) Jackson 10-17 Kanu 7-14 Mullins 4-5 Myers 4-7; O (24-54) Patrick 9-15

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WC (6-20) Mullins 3-3 Jackson 2-4 M. Smith 1-2; O (8-21)

FREE THROWS: WC (15-26) P. Smith 4-5 Myers 3-4; O (24-30)

REBOUNDS: WC-28 (Jackson 6 Kanu 5 Myers 4 P. Smith 4 M. Smith 4); O-35 (Patrick 8 Koontz 8)

ASSISTS: WC-14 (P. Smith 8); O-13

STEALS: WC-13; O-8

BLOCKED SHOTS: WC-2; O-1

TURNOVERS: WC-15; O-21

DaeShawn Jackson had 25 points and 6 rebounds for Wilmington in Wednesday's win over Otterbein 85-80.