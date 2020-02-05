Otterbein pulls off 77-65 win at Raizk

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team dropped its fourth consecutive game Wednesday night, losing to visiting Otterbein 77-65 at Fred Raizk Arena in Ohio Athletic Conference play.

The defeat drops Wilmington to 9-11 overall, 5-8 in the OAC. Otterbein improves to 11-9 overall and 6-7 in the OAC.

Otterbein avenges an earlier loss to Wilmington, 88-78, in the matchup between the two teams played at Westerville on Jan. 15.

Although the teams were close through the first three quarters, Otterbein took control of the game in the final period, with a 29-19 margin.

The score was tied six times (12-17-19-34-44-46) through the first three periods and the Quakers closed the gap to a single bucket, 48-46, heading to the final period.

Otterbein placed four of its five starters in double figures, led by Abby Scholz with 17 points. She also recorded a double-double with 16 rebounds.

Kellie Noll led the Lady Quaker attack with 17 points, including five three-pointers.

McKayla Binkley followed with 15 points, including 10 in the second half. Kennedy Lewis added 12 points, all coming in the first three quarters.

Wilmington struggled at the free throw line, converting 12 of 22 chances, and three of eight attempts in the final period.

Otterbein made the most of its chances. The Cardinals converted 23 of 30 opportunities.

Wilmington travels to Berea 3 p.m. Saturday in OAC action taking on conference leader Baldwin-Wallace.

SUMMARY

Feb 5, 2020

@Fred Raizk Arena

Otterbein 77 Wilmington 65

O^17^13^18^29^^77

W^15^11^20^19^^65

(77) OTTERBEIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Scholz 6-1-4-17 Mangold 6-0-0-12 Jackson 1-0-1-3 Hoschouer 5-0-5-15 Zerkle 3-2-4-12 McCord 1-0-0-2 Bauer 1-1-5-8 HOrsley 0-0-2-2 Fox 2-0-2-6 TOTALS 25-4-23-77

(65) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lee 2-0-0-4 Lewis 5-0-2-12 M. Binkley 3-2-7-15 Noll 6-5-0-17 H. Binkley 3-0-1-7 Bailey 3-0-0-6 Carpenter 0-0-0-0 B. Davis 0-0-0-0Nilback 1-0-0-2 E. Davis 0-0-0-0 Jones 0-0-2-2 TOTALS 23-7-12-65

FIELD GOALS: WC (23-67) Lewis 5-7 Bailey 3-6; OU (25-59)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WC (7-29) Noll 5-14; OU (4-9)

FREE THROWS: WC (12-22) M. Binkley 7-10; OU (23-30)

REBOUNDS: WC-41 (Noll 9 Bailey 6 Lewis 5); OU-44 (Scholz 16)

ASSISTS: WC-11 (M. Binkley 4 Lewis 3); OU-11

STEALS: WC-5 (M. Binkley 2); OU-6

BLOCKED SHOTS: WC-1; OU-4

TURNOVERS: WC-14; OU-15

Kelly Noll had 17 points and nine rebounds for Wilmington Wednesday against Otterbein. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_WC_KellyNoll2_0201-1.jpg Kelly Noll had 17 points and nine rebounds for Wilmington Wednesday against Otterbein.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

