Wulf flipping happy: From UC to Army

Davis Wulf figured his college recruitment was over.

His plan to play football at the University of Cincinnati as a preferred walk-on seemed to be his destiny.

Then he visited the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. this past weekend.

Now, the Clinton-Massie High School senior will be wearing black and gold instead of red and black.

“When I made the decision to go to UC, I thought that would be final,” said Wulf, who had told the News Journal he would be attending UC when he won the 2019 Clinton County Lombardi Award. “I wasn’t expecting any other offers to come in so I thought my recruitment was over.”

But after Wulf planned on settling in Clifton the next four years, he was contacted by East Tennessee State University and Army.

ETSU never offered Wulf and while Army had talked with Wulf prior to his commitment to UC, communication suddenly stopped.

“I figured they were no longer interested,” he said.

Until a month ago, he said.

“The staff changed around and they hired a new offensive line coach,” said Wulf. “The (new) staff watched my film and then decided to offer me. Since then I have talked to coaches almost every day.”

Wulf said the decision to flip from UC to Army was an easy one.

“Going to the Army is a great honor for me,” said Wulf, a 6-3, 265-pound lineman. “Both of my grandfathers served and I am honored to have the opportunity to do the same.

“If I was to go to Cincinnati as a preferred walk-on, I would have ended my career with a lot of college debt. At the Military Academy, I will be graduating debt free. Army also did a very good job making me feel wanted. In the week leading up to my official visit I was getting three to four phone calls a day from Army coaches and even the head coach contacted me. I also feel like I could play at Army faster than at UC.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_FBH_wulfarmy2.jpg

CM senior headed to West Point to play football for Black Knights

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports