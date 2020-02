WAYNESVILLE — The East Clinton wrestling team defeated Waynesville 30-6 Wednesday at the WHS gym.

Michael Horn of EC posted a pin at 138 pounds in 2:47 over Ernie Taylor.

Josh Cline won by pin over Joe Cockerham at 145 and Jon Cline won by pin in 54 seconds over Hayden Hughes at 170. Nathan Vest won by forfeit at 182 pounds.

Zach Vest was defeated at 152. All other matches were forfeits.