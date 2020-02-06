GBK Final: Wilmington 67 East Clinton 29

WILMINGTON — Scoring the first 11 points Thursday night, Wilmington never looked back in a 67-29 win over East Clinton in non-league girls basketball action at Fred Summers Court.

The Lady Hurricane led 11-0, East Clinton scored a basket by Libby Evanshine, then Wilmington scored the final 11 in the opening period for a 22-2 lead.

“Wilmington just came out and smacked us in the mouth,” EC coach Jeff Craycraft said. “They’re a really good team. We’re still learning about ourselves.”

Sophie Huffman was the main cog in the WHS machine on Thursday. She had 13 points, four assists and three steals in the first half alone. The freshman guard finished with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and six steals.

Wilmington kept the pressure on in the third, connecting on 9 of 14 from the field and forcing nine turnovers. The difference went to 60-13.

Hurricane seniors Jasmine Jamiel, Sami McCord and Karlie Morgan went to the bench for the final time at home with 6:16 to play in the fourth, leading 64-13.

“This is my first class,” Wilmington coach Zach Williams said of the senior trio. “They were freshmen when I took over. It’s been an absolute honor to watch them lead, to grow up and mature.”

Williams said the relationship among the seniors is something he’ll miss aside from their inspirational play on the court.

“We’ve grown pretty close,” he said.

Jayden Murphy came alive in the fourth quarter for East Clinton, drilling a trio of three-pointers and finishing with a team-high 11 points.

Jamiel handed out nine assists. Morgan grabbed five rebounds. KeAsia Robinson blocked two shots. McCord totaled 15 points.

EC leaders were Libby Evanshine with five rebounds and two blocked shots. Murphy had two assists.

Williams said his team’s defense on Evanshine was key. The 3M trio of McCord, Morgan and Katie Murphy held Evanshine to two points.

SUMMARY

Feb 6, 2020

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 67 East Clinton 29

W^22^15^23^7^^67

EC^2^6^5^16^^29

(67) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 4-3-1-12 Sami McCord 6-1-2-15 Huffman 8-1-3-20 Murphy 2-0-0-4 Morgan 1-0-2-4 Moore 2-1-1-6 Drake 2-0-1-5 Robinson 0-0-1-1 Diels 0-0-0-0 McDaniel 0-0-0-0 Sydney McCord 0-0-0-0 Noszka 0-0-0-0 Perdue 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-6-11-67

(29) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) L Evanshine 1-0-0-2 Bowman 1-1-2-5 Whiteaker 1-0-0-2 G Evanshine 0-0-0-0 Boggs 0-0-0-0 Lilly 4-1-0-9 Murphy 4-3-0-11 Jones 0-0-0-0 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Weiner 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 11-5-2-29

FIELD GOALS: W (25-49) Huffman 8-12 McCord 6-7; EC (11-42) Murphy 4-7 Lilly 4-8

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W (6-17) Jamiel 3-9; E (5-11) Murphy 3-5

FREE THROWS: W (11-17) Huffman 3-4; E (2-2) Bowman 2-2

REBOUNDS: W-30 (Morgan 5 Drake 3 Murphy 3 Huffman 3 Sa McCord 3 Robinson 2); EC-26 (L Evanshine 5 Bowman 3 Murphy 3 G Evanshine 2 Boggs 2 Lilly 2 Weiner 2)

ASSISTS: W-17 (Jamiel 9 Huffman 5); EC-6 (Murphy 2)

STEALS: W-16 (Huffman 6 Jamiel 5 Sa McCord 2 Morgan 2); EC-3

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-4 (Robinson 2); EC-3 (L Evanshine 2)

TURNOVERS: W-9; EC-25

Huffman nets 20 as Lady ‘Cane cruises over Lady Astros

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

