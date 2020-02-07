Damewood picks WC

Blanchester High School senior Jasper Damewood has chosen to continue his athletic and academic career at Wilmington College. Damewood is a kicker for the Blanchester football team. In the photo, from left to right, BHS head football coach Jon Mulvihill, Jasper Damewood, coach Tyler Warner of Kornblue Kicking and Brian Damewood.

