BK Final: No.12 BW 74 WC women 55

BEREA — Baldwin Wallace University, ranked No. 12 in the most recent D3Hoops.com Top 25 Poll, pulled away from the Wilmington College women’s basketball team in the middle quarters and earned a 74-55 Ohio Athletic Conference win Saturday afternoon.

The first quarter was played within a nine-point window as Wilmington led by four on multiple occasions and Baldwin Wallace by five at 20-15. The Yellow Jackets looked to take that advantage into the second quarter, but a Hannah Binkley three-pointer cut the Quakers’ deficit to two points after 10 minutes.

Another Hannah Binkley three at the 7:14 mark of the second quarter tied the game 22-22 and, three minutes later, a Kennedy Lewis layup gave Wilmington a 26-25 edge. That basket would be the last of the half for the Quakers, however, as an 11-0 run from BW gave the hosts a 36-26 edge at halftime.

The third quarter followed the same pattern as the second quarter. A Lewis basket with four-and-a-half minutes to go got Wilmington within seven at 44-37, but a 12-0 run to end the quarter put the game away.

The hosts advantage came in shooting percentages as the Yellow Jackets made 31-of-64 (48.4 percent) from the field compared to 22-of-60 (36.7 percent) for the Quakers. Both squads shot under 27 percent from three-point distance.

McKayla Binkley led all scorers with yet another 20-point performance to go along with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Sister Hannah Binkley was the other Quaker to score in double figures with 11 points.

Four Yellow Jackets – Kasey Hughes, Riley Schill, Megan Hensel and Lily Edwards – all scored between 10-15 points.

Wilmington (9-12, 5-9 OAC) will attempt to snap its five-game losing skid Wednesday with a road trip to Muskingum University.

