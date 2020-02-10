18-1 Wildcats earn No. 6 seed in D2 sectional

Blanchester earned the top seed among Clinton County boys basketball teams as sectional tournament pairings were announced Sunday afternoon.

Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and Wilmington are in the Divisionb II Sectional while East Clinton is in the Division III Sectional.

Blanchester has cruised through its schedule this season with an 18-1 record, the lone blemish being to Clermont Northeastern.

The Wildcats will play 7 p.m. Feb. 22 against No. 10 seed Fenwick (10-10) at Princeton High School. The winner will play No. 8 seed Ross or No. 9 seed New Richmond 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at PHS.

Wilmington, 7-11 at the draw, is the No. 16 seed and will play 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Mason High School against either No. 4 seed McNicholas (13-7) or No. 17 seed Bethel-Tate (7-12). McNick and Bethel play 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Mason.

Clinton-Massie, 1-19, will play 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Princeton High School against either No. 2 seed Hughes (15-5) or No. 20 Norwood (4-16). Hughes and Norwood will play 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at Princeton.

East Clinton, 2-18, will play 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Western Brown High School against the winner of the No. 17 Riverview East (3-15) and No. 1 Taft (14-6). Taft and RE play 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at WBHS.

