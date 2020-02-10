GBK Final: East Clinton 57 Clinton-Massie 50

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The East Clinton girls basketball team defeated Clinton-Massie 57-50 Saturday in the SBAAC Crossover game at Brian P. Mudd Court.

The Lady Astros finish the regular season 7-15 and were winners in four of their last seven games.

Clinton-Massie, a 60-49 winner over East Clinton on Feb. 5, is 5-17 to finish the regular season. The Lady Falcons defeated New Richmond 40-35.

Libby Evanshine had 17 points and 11 rebounds for East Clinton. Kami Whiteaker added 15 points.

EC coach Jeff Craycraft said Gracie Evanshine and Katrina Bowman keyed the Lady Astros defense with pressure on the Massie guards.

Craycraft also noted his team’s 17 for 23 performance at the free throw line, which included an 8 of 9 effort from Libby Evanshine.

Craycraft said the Lady Astros made the “extra psss and penetrated against their defense.”

SUMMARY

Feb 8, 2020

@Brian P. Mudd Court

East Clinton 57 Clinton-Massie 50

EC^7^17^22^11^^57

CM^11^15^6^18^^50

(57) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) L. Evanshine 4-1-8-17 Bowman 1-1-0-3 Whiteaker 4-2-5-15 G. Evanshine 1-0-0-2 Lilly 4-1-1-10 Jones 0-0-0-0 Murphy 2-1-3-8 Weiner 0-0-0-0 Boggs 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 17-6-17/23-57

(50) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Doss 2-1-5-10 Chowning 4-2-4-14 Cranmer 0-0-0-0 Crawford 4-0-1-9 Avery 3-1-0-7 Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Phipps 3-0-4-10 Branham 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-4-14/18-50

FIELD GOALS: EC (17-48) L. Evanshine 4-6 Whiteaker 4-6; CM (16-65) Crawford 4-10 Phipps 3-6

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (6-17) Whiteaker 2-2; CM (4-25)

FREE THROWS: EC (17-23) L. Evanshine 8-9 Whiteaker 5-7 Murphy 3-4; CM (14-18) Doss 5-8 Chowning 4-4 Phipps 4-4

REBOUNDS: EC-37 (L. Evanshine 11 Murphy 6 Lilly 5 G. Evanshine 4 Whiteaker 4 Boggs 3 Jones 2); CM-33 (Avery 10 Doss 7 Crawford 5 Cranmer 4 Chowning 3 Branham 3)

ASSISTS: EC-9 (Murphy 3 Whiteaker 2 L. Evanshine 2); CM-9 (Chowning 3 Crawford 2 Avery 2)

STEALS: EC-6 (Murphy 3); CM-15 (Chowning 4 Crawford 3 Branham 3 Doss 2 Avery 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-1; CM-2

TURNOVERS: EC-26; CM-13

