GBK Final: Blanchester 69 Oyler 37

BLANCHESTER — With Daelyn Staehling scoring 20 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, the Blanchester High School girls basketball team defeated Oyler 69-37 Saturday in an SBAAC Crossover game at the BHS gym.

“I’m really proud of how we played as a team today,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “We made 27 field goals and assisted on 21 of them. It’s always good to end the regular season with a victory.”

Staehling’s career day allowed BHS to pull off the win after a slow start. She had six points in the opening quarter and five more in the second. In the first half, Staehling was 7 for 8 at the free throw line and finished with nine points in the second half.

Lilly Brown also had nine of her 13 points in the second half as Blanchester outscored Oyler 32-13. Brown also had 11 rebounds.

Holly Scott had 13 points and six rebounds. Alex Buerkle handed out six assists while Lana Roy totaled seven rebounds, four assists and six steals.

SUMMARY

Feb 8, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 69 Oyler 37

B^17^20^13^19^^69

O^16^8^8^5^^37

(69) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Scott 6-1-0-13 Buerkle 0-0-0-0 Tedrick 1-0-0-2 Roy 2-0-2-6 Winemiller 3-0-0-6 Benne 0-0-0-0 Brown 6-0-1-13 Potts 2-0-5-9 Staehling 6-0-8-20 TOTALS 26-1-16/26-69

(37) OYLER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Preston 0-0-1-1 Snead 1-0-1-3 Canady 8-4-7-29 Chalfant 0-0-0-0 Rice 0-0-0-0 Holbrook 0-0-0-0 Foist 1-0-0-2 Britton 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 11-4-9/18-37