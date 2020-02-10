Anna makes it 9 straight with win over Massie

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie boys basketball game Saturday night against Anna was a tale of teams headed in opposite directions.
Anna defeated Clinton-Massie 76-54 in a non-league game at Brian P. Mudd Court.
The Falcons have lost nine in a row and stand 1-19 on the season.
Anna is 16-3 on the season and has won eight straight games.
Anna’s Bart Bixler scored the 1,000th point of his career in the win.
News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark
