Anna makes it 9 straight with win over Massie

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie boys basketball game Saturday night against Anna was a tale of teams headed in opposite directions.

Anna defeated Clinton-Massie 76-54 in a non-league game at Brian P. Mudd Court.

The Falcons have lost nine in a row and stand 1-19 on the season.

Anna is 16-3 on the season and has won eight straight games.

Anna’s Bart Bixler scored the 1,000th point of his career in the win.

