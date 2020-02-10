Hurricane overpowers SBAAC field at Royal Z

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School boys bowling team overpowered the field Sunday in the SBAAC American Division boys bowling tournament at Royal Z Lanes.

Led by Elijah Martini, the Hurricane finished with a pinfall count of 3,505 nearly 200 better than runnerup Western Brown.

The Hurricane won both the post-season tournament and the regular season American Division championships.

On the girls side, Wilmington was third in the tournament while Clinton-Massie was fourth.

Ariel Comberger of WHS had a nice 606 series on Sunday and was the top overall bowler in the American Division for the 2019-20 season. She was 103 pins better than runnerup Emily Fischer of league champion New Richmond.

Abby Schneider of Clinton-Massie also earned first-team All-SBAAC American Division honors for the year.

Back to the boys, Martini had a 694 series on Sunday but had to settle for tournament runnerup honors. Austin Grammar of Western Brown had the hot hand, finishing with a 720 series.

Jordan Tackett of Wilmington had a 600 series.

Adin Lamb, a first team American Division selection, was Massie’s top bowler on the day with a 605 series.

Martini, Tackett, Grant Pickard and Hunter Gallion were first team All-SBAAC American Division bowlers for Wilmington.

SUMMARY

Feb 9, 2020

SBAAC American Division Championship

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

Team Scores

Wilmington 3505 Western Brown 3320 Clinton-Massie 3232 Batavia 3178 Goshen 2994 New Richmond 2836

Individuals

WIL-Grant Pickard 152, 207, 205; Elijah Martini 236, 227, 231; Hunter Gallion 195, 171, 201; Jordan Tackett 218, 182, 200 TOTALS 1023, 1005, 1029

Baker games: 223, 225 TOTAL 448

CM-Adin Lamb 221, 196, 188; Tyler Keck 2001, 213, 212; Mitchell Lennon 202, 196, xx; Luke Campbell 151, 203, 167 TOTALS 915, 1003, 895

Baker games: 181, 238

–

Girls Results

Team Scores

New Richmond 2703 Western Brown 2538 Wilmington 2520 Clinton-Massie 2282 Goshen 2197 Batavia 1638

Individuals

WIL-Ariel Comberger 204, 209, 193; Alexia Frazier 176, 133, 148 TOTALS 727, 744, 743

Baker games: 159, 147

CM-Abby Schneider 142, 142, 142; Ashley Gross 142, 159, 159; Lindsey Carter 117, xx, xx; Lacie Sandlin 149, 126, 156 TOTALS 668, 647, 665

Baker games: 173, 129

Courtesy Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_americangirls.jpg Courtesy Photo News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_ArielComberger_ec0209.jpg News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_cmboy1_ec0209.jpg News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_cmboy2_ec0209.jpg News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_cmgirl1_ec0209.jpg News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_cmgirl2_ec0209.jpg News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_ElijahMartini_ec0209.jpg News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_JordanMacik_ec0209.jpg News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_wilmgirl1_ec0209.jpg News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_wilmboyschamps_ec0209.jpg News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark