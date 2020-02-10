Posted on by

Hurricane overpowers SBAAC field at Royal Z


News Journal

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark


WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School boys bowling team overpowered the field Sunday in the SBAAC American Division boys bowling tournament at Royal Z Lanes.

Led by Elijah Martini, the Hurricane finished with a pinfall count of 3,505 nearly 200 better than runnerup Western Brown.

The Hurricane won both the post-season tournament and the regular season American Division championships.

On the girls side, Wilmington was third in the tournament while Clinton-Massie was fourth.

Ariel Comberger of WHS had a nice 606 series on Sunday and was the top overall bowler in the American Division for the 2019-20 season. She was 103 pins better than runnerup Emily Fischer of league champion New Richmond.

Abby Schneider of Clinton-Massie also earned first-team All-SBAAC American Division honors for the year.

Back to the boys, Martini had a 694 series on Sunday but had to settle for tournament runnerup honors. Austin Grammar of Western Brown had the hot hand, finishing with a 720 series.

Jordan Tackett of Wilmington had a 600 series.

Adin Lamb, a first team American Division selection, was Massie’s top bowler on the day with a 605 series.

Martini, Tackett, Grant Pickard and Hunter Gallion were first team All-SBAAC American Division bowlers for Wilmington.

SUMMARY

Feb 9, 2020

SBAAC American Division Championship

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

Team Scores

Wilmington 3505 Western Brown 3320 Clinton-Massie 3232 Batavia 3178 Goshen 2994 New Richmond 2836

Individuals

WIL-Grant Pickard 152, 207, 205; Elijah Martini 236, 227, 231; Hunter Gallion 195, 171, 201; Jordan Tackett 218, 182, 200 TOTALS 1023, 1005, 1029

Baker games: 223, 225 TOTAL 448

CM-Adin Lamb 221, 196, 188; Tyler Keck 2001, 213, 212; Mitchell Lennon 202, 196, xx; Luke Campbell 151, 203, 167 TOTALS 915, 1003, 895

Baker games: 181, 238

Girls Results

Team Scores

New Richmond 2703 Western Brown 2538 Wilmington 2520 Clinton-Massie 2282 Goshen 2197 Batavia 1638

Individuals

WIL-Ariel Comberger 204, 209, 193; Alexia Frazier 176, 133, 148 TOTALS 727, 744, 743

Baker games: 159, 147

CM-Abby Schneider 142, 142, 142; Ashley Gross 142, 159, 159; Lindsey Carter 117, xx, xx; Lacie Sandlin 149, 126, 156 TOTALS 668, 647, 665

Baker games: 173, 129

Courtesy Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_americangirls.jpgCourtesy Photo

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_ArielComberger_ec0209.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_cmboy1_ec0209.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_cmboy2_ec0209.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_cmgirl1_ec0209.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_cmgirl2_ec0209.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_ElijahMartini_ec0209.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_JordanMacik_ec0209.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_wilmgirl1_ec0209.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BWL_wilmboyschamps_ec0209.jpgNews Journal Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal