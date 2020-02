Trace rallies to top Wilmington 37-24

EBER — Down 18-12, Miami Trace won four straight matches Saturday and defeated Wilmington 37-24 in the Region 14 championship in the OHSAA State Dual Team Tournament at MTHS.

The Hurricane led 18-12 after Sam Eastes’ impressive 22-7 win at 145 pounds. But the top-seeded Panthers reeled off four straight wins to take a 28-18 lead.

Logan Current posted a pin in 59 seconds at 195 pounds to get Wilmington within 28-24 but Miami Trace closed out the win by taking the final two matches.

The Hurricane, seeded No. 2 in the tournament, defeated Columbus Bishop Hartley 59-16 and Jackson 41-25 en route to the title match against Trace.

Blanchester was the No. 5 seed and had a highlight win over No. 4 seed Clinton-Massie, 38-31, in the quarterfinal round. The Wildcats also defeated Unioto 69-6 in the opening round then fell to Miami Trace in a down-to-the-wire battle, 45-34.

The Falcons only match of the tournament was the loss to BHS.

SUMMARY

Feb 8, 2020

@Miami Trace High School

Championship

Miami Trace 37 Wilmington 24

106: Jaden Snyder pinned Titus Lehr 1:07

113: Thane McCoy was pinned by Weston Melvin 3:59

120: Carson Hibbs was dec by Aiden Johnson 9-6

126: Donovan Butler dec Aaron Little 13-3

132: Lee Lynch was dec by Shane Seymore 8-3

138: Dom Davidson dec Storm Duffy 9-7

145: Sam Eastes dec Vincent Munro 22-7

152: Logan Salatin was dec by Kylan Knapp 12-3

160: Dalton Garrison was dec by Graham Carson 6-4

170: Kile Holland was dec by Jayden Lebeau 14-7

182: Jevon Bays-King was pinned by Stephen Lehr 4:45

195: Logan Current pinned David Tyndall 0:59

220: Jayden Doyle was dec by Bryce Bennett 6-0

285: Wilmington forfeits to Grant DeBruin

Semifinals

Wilmington 41 Jackson 25

106: Jaden Snyder won by forfeit

113: Thane McCoy dec Gavin Malone 11-6

120: Carson Hibbs was dec by Austin VanAllen 18-2

126: Donovan Butler pinned Blake Sheeter 1:10

132: Lee Lynch dec Hayden Fliehman 14-5

138: Dom Davidson dec Cody Brown 17-6

145: Sam Eastes dec Joey Richison 11-8

152: Brayden Smith was pinned by Ty Jones 5:01

160: Dalton Garrison pinned Ryan Collins 2:45

170: Kile Holland dec Aaron Whisley 10-8 OT

182: Logan Current was pinned by Brice Parks 2:10

195: Jevon Bays-King was pinned by Anthony Parks 0:40

220: Jayden Doyle was dec by Aaron Causey 3-2

285: Michael Reynolds won by forfeit

Miami Trace 45 Blanchester 34

106: Hunter Smith pinned Titus Lehr 1:23

113: Jacob Hamm was dec by Weston Melvin 18-2

120: Dylan Short was pinned by Aiden Johnson 0:54

126: Carson Curless dec Aaron Little 12-4

132: Gage Berwanger pinned Shane Seymour 1:34

138: Storm Duffy pinned Johnny Schirmer 3:18

145: Vincent Munro pinned Andrew Frump 5:25

152: Zane Panetta pinned Kylan Knapp 4:57

160: Graham Carson dec Gage Huston 16-3

170: Colt Conover was pinned by Jayden Lebeau 2:48

182: Kadin Berwanger pinned Dawson Wallace 1:29

195: Cody Kidd was pinned by Bryce Bennett 1:07

220: James Peterson won by forfeit

285: Blanchester forfeits to Grant DeBruin

Quarterfinals

Blanchester 38 Clinton-Massie 31

NOTE: Winning wrestler listed first.

106: Hunter Smith (B) dec Cole Moore 12-10

113: Grant Moorman (CM) dec Jacob Hamm 15-4

120: Ethan Johnson (CM) pinned Dylan Short 2:55

126: Carson Curless (B) pinned Miley Powell 1:41

132: Blake Seaman (CM) dec Gage Berwanger 19-13

138: Johnny Schirmer (B) pinned Reuben Mobley 1:59

145: Andrew Frump (B) pinned Matt Martin 2:31

152: Robby Frederick (CM) dec Zane Panetta 12-7

160: Gage Huston (B) dec Blaine Seaman 15-0

170: Colt Conover (B) won by forfeit

182: Kadin Berwanger (B) pinned Braxton Green 3:29

195: Colton Doyle (CM) won by forfeit

220: Joe Baughman (CM) dec James Peters 8-6

285: Lane Schulz (CM) won by forfeit

Wilmington 59 Col Hartley 16

106: Jaden Snyder won by forfeit

113: Thane McCoy won by forfeit

120: Carson Hibbs was pinned by Michael Petrella 1:26

126: Donovan Butler dec Noah Houchins 19-4

132: Lee Lynch pinned Will McFadden 0:46

138: Thad Stuckey pinned Cody Ihm 1:08

145: Sam Eastes pinned Brian Hernandez 0:18

152: Brayden Smith pinned Jared Miller 1:30

160: Dalton Garrison was dec by Dylan Newsome 10-6

170: Kile Holland pinned Ryan Jackson 3:42

182: Jevon Bays-King was dec by Joey Petrella 21-5

195: Logan Current pinned Tony Thivener 1:06

220: Jayden Doyle pinned Kenyon Davis 2:27

285: Michael Reynolds was dec by Isaac Asiedu 1-0

Second Round

Blanchester 69 Unioto 6

106: Hunter Smith pinned Layton Vennon 3:17

113: Jacob Hamm pinned Brandon Wiseman 2:46

120: Dylan Short won by forfeit

126: Carson Curless dec Gage Maclachlan 20-2

132: Gage Berwanger dec Seth Moody 13-2

138: Johnny Schirmer pinned Colin Campagne 0:28

145: Andrew Frump pinned Edward Lansing 1:39

152: Zane Panetta pinned Mattew Griffin 0:35

160: Gage Huston won by forfeit

170: Colt Conover won by forfeit

182: Kadin Berwanger pinned James Ditmar 0:49

195: Cody Kidd was pinned by Timothy Diamond 0:25

220: James Peters won by forfeit

285: Double forfeit

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

