Lamb leads Falcon bowlers into D2 district

CINCINNATI — The Clinton-Massie boys bowling team finished second Tuesday in the Division II Southwest District East Sectional bowling tournament at Cherry Grove Lanes.

The Falcons will compete Feb. 20 at Beaver-Vu Bowl in the Div. II Southwest District championship tournament.

Clinton-Massie had a pinfall count of 3,679 while sectional champ Batavia had 3,714.

Seven Hills was a distant third with 3,499.

Blanchester was seventh overall at 3,217, missing out on qualifying for the district tournament by 143 pins.

East Clinton was 15th overall with a total of 2,681.

The Falcons led the tournament after three team games with 2,612, one pin ahead of Batavia.

In the baker games, Massie had 1,067 while the Bulldogs took the lead with 1,103.

Adin Lamb of Massie was third overall, finishing with a three-game series of 585. Jered Glancy of Clermont Northeastern was the tournament champion with a 618 series.

Luke Campbell of Clinton-Massie was seventh with a 556 and was followed among county bowlers by Josh Allen (BHS) 16th with 522, Bryan Brewer (BHS) 19th with 500, Tyler Keck (CM) 20th with 495, Logan Rauh (CM) 22nd with 493, Carter Stevens (BHS) 38th with 440, Shawn Morgan (EC) 40th with 431, Brian Miller (BHS) 41st with 424, Orin Potts (BHS) 44th with 417, Grant Wisecup (EC) 46th with 412, Bradley Simpson (EC) 65th with 352, Mitchell Lennon (CM) 70th with 326 (two games), Bradyn Gaddis (EC) 76th with 237 (two games), Andy Gilliland (EC) 78th with 225 (two games), Christopher Jarrell (EC) 79th with 211 (two games).

