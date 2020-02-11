BBK Final: Batavia 72, Clinton-Massie 69, 2OT

BATAVIA — A furious fourth quarter comeback by Batavia spoiled Clinton-Massie’s bid for its first conference win of the season Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs scored seven points in the second overtime and defeated the Falcons 72-69.

The loss leaves Clinton-Massie a 1-19 for the season, 0-10 in the American Division.

The Bulldogs are 6-15 overall, 2-8 in the conference.

Batavia defeated Clinton-Massie 55-51 on Jan. 17.

Massie trailed 25-20 at halftime then took control of the game 42-35 after three points.

But the Falcons were unable to hold the lead in the fourth and were outscored 23-16 to force overtime.

After an even first OT, the Bulldogs outscored the Falcons 7-4 in the second extra session for the win.

SUMMARY

Feb 11, 2020

@Batavia High School

Batavia 72 Clinton-Massie 69, 2OT

CM^9^11^22^16^7^4^^69

B^9^16^10^23^7^7^^72

