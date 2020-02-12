Dupuis, Carr honored by WHS

Kathy Dupuis (left) and Sharon Carr (right) were honored at a recent Wilmington High School boys basketball game for their years of service to Wilmington City Schools. The duo has been a staple at Wilmington sporting events for more than 50 years combined. In addition to working the entry gate for athletic contests, Carr is a retired classroom aide and is currently the timekeeper for middle school and high school girls basketball as well as middle school and high school volleyball. Dupuis has worked at football, soccer and volleyball events over the years as well as organizing the district’s Homecoming parade each year. She also is a past president of the Wilmington Athletic Boosters.

