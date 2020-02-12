Bosier leads EC girls into district tournament

CINCINNATI — East Clinton’s girls bowling team has qualified for the Division II Southwest District tournament.

In competition Wednesday at Cherry Grove Lanes in the Div. II Southwest District East Sectional, the Lady Astros finished third behind SBAAC National Division rivals Williamsburg and Clermont Northeastern.

Clinton-Massie was fifth overall and missed the final district qualifying spot by 19 pins. Blanchester finished 11th among the 13 teams.

East Clinton was fourth after a trio of games but surged past Georgetown with 863 in six baker games. Only CNE had a better score in the baker games than the Lady Astros.

For Clinton-Massie, Abby Schneider had a 433 series and missed by three pins of qualifying for the district as an individual.

Also for the Falcons, Lacie Sandlin had a 398 series, Ashley Gross 375, Gracie Rumbarger 259 (two games), Lindsey Carter 247 (two games). Massie used a sub in two games and had a 224 total.

For Blanchester, Bri Haun led with a 402 three-game series and was followed by Jill Richardson373, Madison Pembleton 332, Kylie Campbell 266 and Leeann Stannus 233.

East Clinton’s Tessa Bosier was fifth overall with a 482 series (138, 183, 161).

Josie Runk was 10th with a 454 and August Morgan was 12th with a 451. Jestiny Hughes had a 316 total while Heather Gilliland had 292.

The Division II Southwest District Bowling Championship will be held 9:45 a.m. Feb. 20 at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.