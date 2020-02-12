GBK Final: Wilmington 45 Harrison 36

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — An 8-0 run late in the game helped Wilmington open Division I Secctional tournament play Wednesday with a 45-36 win over Harrison at the Hawks Nest at Lakota East High School.

Wilmington goes to 13-9 on the year. The Lady Hurricane will play 6 p.m. Tuesday against No. 4 seed Princeton at Lakota East.

Harrison finishes its season at 9-14.

Krissy Kowalski of Harrison led all scorers with 19 points. She had six rebounds and two steals.

Even though Kowalski was the top scorer in the game, WHS head coach Zach Williams believes his squad played good defense on the sharp-shooter 5-10 sophomore.

“She’s a good player, very solid,” Williams said. “Sami (McCord) did a good on her. The girls were on the details of the defensive game plan. Our communication was better on the floor, better than we have been.”

Sophie Huffman led WHS with 14 points, nine coming in the final quarter. McCord had 10.

Jasmine Jamiel had five steals while Huffman handed out four assists. Karlie Morgan, despite giving up considerable size inside, grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

“Karlie had one of her better defensive games,” Williams said. “She does so many little things for us.”

The teams took turns making scoring runs in the first quarter. WHS led 5-0, then trailed 6-5, then led 11-6. Jamiel had five in the opening period, including a steal and layup in the first Harrison possession.

McCord had a bank three-pointer and then a steal that led to Jamiel’s three with 10 seconds to go in the first to put the Lady Hurricane on top 11-6.

Kowalski scored at the buzzer to cut the difference to 11-9 but Wilmington surged back on top by six, 17-11, thanks to a McCord three of an assist by Huffman.

While the Wildcats shot the ball well in the first half, 7 for 15, the Wilmington defense forced 10 turnovers and made Harrison work every possession.

Wilmington scored the first five points of the third, 26-15, the final in the run a three-pointer by Morgan. But Harrison came right back to make it 26-22. The WHS lead was 28-25 after three.

In the fourth, though, the Lady Hurricane picked up the pace with Jamiel and Huffman leading he way.

“Our speed, toward the end, really got to them; we wore them down,” said Williams.

Morgan assisted on Huffman’s corner three then Huffman had a steal and layup. Huffman then had two assists on McCord’s two baskets as Wilmington went up 39-31. Jamiel had a steal and assist to Huffman whose layup sealed it, 41-31.

“There’s no tomorrow,” said the WHS coach. “You win or go home. I think the girls sensed the urgency a little bit tonight.”

SUMMARY

Feb 12, 2020

@Lakota East High School

Div I Sectional Tournament

Wilmington 45 Harrison 36

W^11^10^7^17^^45

H^9^6^10^11^^36

(45) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 3-1-2-9 McCord 4-2-0-10 Huffman 5-2-2-14 Murphy 2-1-0-5 Morgan 3-1-0-7 Moore 0-0-0-0 Drake 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-7-4-45

(36) HARRISON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Seger 0-0-0-0 Kowalski 7-3-2-19 Pittman 3-0-3-9 Mobley 1-0-0-2 Miller 2-0-0-4 Roudebush 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 14-3-5-36

FIELD GOALS: W (17-41) Huffman 5-11 McCord 4-6 Jamiel 3-6 Morgan 3-8 Murphy 2-7 Moore 0-1 Drake 0-1; H (14-37) Kowalski 7-16

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W (7-16) McCord 2-3 Huffman 2-5 Jamiel 1-1 Murphy 1-2 Morgan 1-4 Moore 0-1; H (3-8) Kowalski 3-5

FREE THROWS: W (4-4) Jamiel 2-2 Huffman 2-2; H (5-6) Pittman 3-3

REBOUNDS: W-21 (Morgan 11 Jamiel 3 McCord 3 Drake 1); H-28 (Miller 10 Kowalski 6)

ASSISTS: W-11 (Huffman 4 Morgan 3 Jamiel 2 McCord 2); H-3

STEALS: W-11 (Jamiel 5 McCord 2 Murphy 2 Huffman 1 Morgan 1); H-5

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-1 (McCord); H-2

TURNOVERS: W-9; H-17

