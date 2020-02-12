WBK Final: Wilmington College 104 Muskingum 53

NEW CONCORD — In one of the most dominant performances in recent memory, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team shellacked Muskingum 104-53 Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference play.

Wilmington is 10-12 overall, 6-9 in the OAC. Muskingum falls to 3-18 overall, 1-14 in conference play.

Five players for WC reached double figures in points with Emily Davis and Brooke Davis leading with 16 each. Emily also had nine rebounds and two assists. Zahrya Bailey had seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Quakers were a force at both ends of the floor. WC made 16 three-pointers in the win and were 14-for-14 at the free throw line.

WC held a 66-26 rebounding edge and scored 40 points in the paint. The Quakers had a 22-2 advantage in fastbreak points.

Wilmington got 56 points from its bench in the win.

Muskingum was held to just 29 percent shooting from the field.

The Quakers scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back.

SUMMARY

Feb 12, 2020

@Muskingum

Wilmington 104 Muskingum 53

W^21^32^32^19^^104

M^8^11^18^16^^53

(104) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lee 3-0-2-8 Lewis 3-1-0-7 M. Binkley 5-1-4-15 Noll 2-1-0-5 H. Binkley 5-3-0-13 Bailey 5-2-2-14 Carpenter 0-0-2-2 B. Davis 5-4-2-16 Nilback 1-0-2-4 E. Davis 6-4-0-16 Jones 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 37-16-14-104

FIELD GOALS: WC (37-83) Bailey 5-8 M. Binkley 5-8 H. Binkley 5-9 Lee 3-4 Lewis 3-5

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WC (16-43) E. Davis 4-6 B. Davis 4-7 H. Binkley 3-7

FREE THROWS: WC (14-14) M. Binkley 4-4

REBOUNDS: WC-66 (E. Davis 9 Nilback 9 Bailey 7 M. Binkley 7 Noll 6 B. Davis 5)

ASSISTS: WC-24 (Bailey 8 Lewis 3 M. Binkley 3 Noll 3)

STEALS: WC-8 (M. Binkley 3 Noll 2 H. Binkley 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: WC-3

TURNOVERS: WC-15