MBK Final: Wilmington College 79 Muskingum 74

WILMINGTON — With Jeffery Mansfield scoring 33 points, the Wilmington College mens’ basketball team rallied in the second half to defeat visiting Muskingum, 79-74, Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Fred Raizk Arena.

Wilmington improves to 10-12 overall and 8-7 in the OAC. The loss drops Muskingum to 12-9 overall and 8-6 in the conference.

The Quakers have won three of their last four games, and completed a sweep of the season series with the Muskies. WC won at New Concord, 85-65, on Jan. 22.

Mansfield had 17 points in the first half and 16 in the second. He converted 13 of 15 free throws, including 10 of 12 in the second half.

Abdul Kanu had 11 of his 15 points in the second half.

At halftime, Muskingum led 38-37. The visiting Muskies made it 54-42 in the second half.

Wilmington closed the gap to a single bucket, 61-59, at the 7:00 mark and eventually tied the score at 67-67. Down the stretch, Mansfield was the Quakers go-to guy, scoring 10 straight points and putting them in front for good, 71-70, converting both ends of a one and bonus free throw opportunity.

Mansfield’s former teammate at Wilmington High School, Matt Smith had ice water in his veins in the closing seconds, converting four straight attempts from the line.

In the second half, Wilmington converted 15 of 19 chances from the charity stripe.

DaeShawn Jackson pulled down seven rebounds for the Quakers. Muskingum committed 17 turnovers. Wilmington had 10 turnovers and scored 20 points off the Muskies’ miscues.

The Quakers will travel to Marietta Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m.

