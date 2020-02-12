BBK Final: Blanchester 65 Hillsboro 62

HILLSBORO – Tanner Creager had 15 fourth quarter points to lead Blanchester to a 65-62 win over Hillsboro Wednesday in non-league boys basketball action.

The win puts the Wildcats at 20-1 on the season. The Indians are now xxxxx.

Blanchester led most of the way but never had a comfortable lead until the final horn.

It was 12-12 after one as Brayden Sipple had eight points in the first quarter.

Sipple did not score in the second but Blanchester held a 28-22 lead at halftime. Jacksson Waialae had a pair of three-pointers in the second.

Quintin Captain and Hunter Price had seven points each in the first half for Hillsboro.

The BHS lead was still six, 43-37, after three quarters. Waialae and Sipple both had five in the third. Ryan Scott, who was held scoreless in the first half, began to heat up in the third, netting nine points – a pair of three-point baskets and three free throws when fouled on another three-point attempt.

With the game on the line and Sipple held scoreless in the fourth, Creager stepped up big time.

The senior guard had a pair of three-pointers and had 15 of his game-high 21 points in the final quarter as BHS held on for the win.

Scott had eight as did Caleb Crawford for the Indians but it was not enough.

For the game, Crawford had 18 points and Scott finished with 17.

Waialae had 14 points and Sipple added 13.

SUMMARY

Feb 12, 2020

@Hillsboro High School

Blanchester 65 Hillsboro 62

B^12^16^15^22^^65

H^12^10^15^25^^62

(66) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 5-0-313 Roy 1-0-0-2 Creager 8-2-3-21 Waialae 5-4-0-14 Ashcraft 3-0-3-9 Bare 3-0-0-6 TOTALS 25-6-9/13-65

(62) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Captain 3-1-0-7 Scott 5-3-4-17 L. Parry 1-0-0-2 Clark 0-0-0-0 Price 5-2-0-12 Crawford 7-2-2-18 Miller 2-0-2-6 TOTALS 23-8-8/8-62

