BBK Final: Wilmington 96 Washington 39

WILMINGTON — On Senior Night at Wilmington’s Fred Summers Court, the Wilmington High School boys basketball team eclipsed the 90-point barrier, defeating the Washington Blue Lions, 96-39.

With the win, WHS is 9-11 overall, with one game to be played, while the Blue Lions are 0-22.

“I’m proud of the kids,” WHS head coach Matt Kramer said following the contest. “We did a lot of things right and we’re on a roll right now — winning five of our last seven games.”

Cam Coomer, one of three seniors recognized prior to game time, paced the Hurricane attack with 31 points, including 19 in the first half. Matt Butcher followed with 22 and connected for six treys.

Senior Chris Custis recorded a double-double, pulling down 10 rebounds, and scoring 10 points, including a pair of treys. Senior Gabe Jones, also recognized before tip-off, was in the starting line-up and was one of eight players who recorded a three-pointer for the Hurricane.

“Tonight was about the seniors and their contributions … and they played with a lot of class,” said Kramer. “What pleased me was the way they shared the ball, not just trying to score themselves, but giving others a chance to score.”

For the Blue Lions, freshman Tanner LeMaster scored 11 and Calum Brown added 10.

Wilmington jumped out to a commanding lead, scoring the first 14 points of the game, en route to a 29-7 first quarter advantage. Wilmington took a 46-18 halftime lead into the locker room. WHS doubled up on the Blue Lions, 24-12, in the third and led 70-30.

The Hurricane spread the offense around, as 13 players scored. They dialed in from long distance, making 19 three-pointers in the contest.

He realizes the Washington team is struggling, but praised them for being competitive.

“I’ve been in their shoes before,” Kramer said. “I respect them for battling us throughout the night. It reminds me of the tough stretch we went through earlier this year.”

The first year Wilmington coach feels his team is continuing to improve as it gets ready for the “second season.”

“We are continuing to improve and that’s what we are focused with,” the WHS coach said. “In the bigger picture, we are trying to build on something here. Regarding the tournament, people have asked me about our seeding. Well, I realized a long time ago there’s no sense whining or crying about where you are seeded. We like our chances and we feel if we play well, good things can happen for us.”

In the junior varsity contest, shortened to just two quarters, Wilmington was victorious, 39-17. Luke Roy’s squad is now 9-10 on the season.

Wilmington travels to Clermont Northeastern Friday night in the SBAAC cross-over game, facing the Rockets from the National Division. Junior varsity tip-off will be at 6 p.m.

SUMMARY

Feb 13, 2020

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 96 Washington 39

WA^7^11^12^9^^39

WI^29^17^24^26^^96

(96) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Butcher 2-6-0-22, Coomer 9-4-1-31, Jones 0-1-0-3, Custis 2-2-0-10, Baltizar 1-0-1-3, Bernhardt 1-0-0-2, Glass 0-2-0-6, Warix 0-1-0-3, Blessing 0-1-0-3, Miller 1-0-0-2, Barker 1-1-0-5, Reeder 1-0-1-3.

TOTALS 18-19-3-96.

(30) WASHINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cartwright 0-0-0-0, Runk 0-0-0-0, Moats 1-0-0-2, Brown 0-0-0-0, M. Lotz 1-1-0-5, C. Brown 2-2-0-10, T. Lotz 1-0-0-2, LeMaster 5-0-1-11, Hicks 0-0-4-4, May 0-1-0-3, Howard 1-0-0-2.

TOTALS 11-4-5-39.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

