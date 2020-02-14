WHS swimmerDavis on track for 2 state berths

OXFORD — Wilmington High School’s Jordan Davis had a good day in the pool Friday at the Division II Southwest District Championship swim meet at the Corwin M. Nixon Aquatics Center at Miami University.

Davis finished third in the 100-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke and most likely will qualify for the state meet in both events.

The top two finishers in each event at district meets around the state automatically advance to the state meet. The next 16 best times from those district meets also advance to the state. Some district meets are not scheduled to finish until Saturday, so state qualifiers are not final until all meets are official.

Davis went 47.99 in the 100 free, down 0.45 from his sectional time. He clocked 53.68 in he 100 back 1.24 second improvement from last week.

Clinton-Massie’s swimming contingent ended its season on Friday.

The 200-yard free relay team of Luke Lentine, Bryce Hensley, Luke Ruther and Wesley Vert were 21st in 1:40.18.

The 400 free relay of Lentine, Nathaniel Patrick, Ruther and Vert also were 21st in 3:43.55.

Vert was 17th in the 200 free (1:53.43) and 30th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.99). Lentine placed 23rd in the 100 butterfly (56.96) and 25th 200 free (1:57.93).

Also for Wilmington, the 200 medley relay team of Davis, Cameron Combs, Josh Andrews and Parker Henry were 16th in 1:48.68.

Davis, Henry, Andrews and Ben Baylor finished 18th in 3:38.08.

Individually, Andrews finished 18th in the 50 free (23.47) and 26th in the 100 breast (1:05.94).

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

