BBK Final: Clinton-Massie 55 Felicity 48

FELICITY — Steady Nate Baker scored 21 points and Clinton-Massie parlayed a strong defensive effort in the first half to a 55-48 win over Felicity Friday night.

The game was part of the SBAAC Crossover games between American and National divisions. All proceeds benefit the Bud Phillips Scholarship fund.

The win puts Massie at 2-20 on the year while Felicity drops to 4-18.

Baker was consistent throughout, scoring six in the first, four in the second, five in the third and six in the fourth.

Baker had help from Tate Olberding in the opening period as the Falcons took a 14-8 lead. Olberding had eight points to lead the way. He finished with 11 for the game, the other three coming in the final period.

Massie’s defense held Felicity to just 11 points in the first half, and only three in the second quarter. The Falcons led 24-11 at the intermission.

The homestanding Cardinals were not going quietly, though. Felicity had 14 points in the third quarter alone, including a trio of three-pointers from Steven Jones, who totaled five three-point baskets on the night.

Jones came back with eight points in the fourth and Carson Crozier added seven as Felicity tried to rally with 23 points.

The Falcons were able to get scoring from six players in the fourth and won the game despite not making a three-pointer and converting just 9 of 18 at the free throw line.

SUMMARY

Feb 14, 2020

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Clinton-Massie 55 Felicity 48

CM^14^10^11^20^^55

F^8^3^14^23^^48

(55) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Redman 2-0-4-8 Euton 2-0-0-4 Lamb 3-0-1-7 Faucett 1-0-0-2 Ireland 0-0-0-0 Olberding 4-0-3-11 Baker 10-0-1-21 Meyers 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 23-0-9/18-55

(48) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kid 1-0-0-2 Crozier 6-0-3-15 Baker 0-0-0-0 Jones 6-5-3-20 Helton 0-0-0-0 Arthur 0-0-0-0 Stamper 1-0-0-2 Reeves 0-0-0-0 Moore 0-0-0-0 Blackburn 0-0-0-0 Violette 0-0-0-0 Liming 1-0-0-2 Taulbee 3-0-1-7 TOTALS 18-5-7/10-48