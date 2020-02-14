BBK Final: Fayetteville-Perry 66 East Clinton 58

LEES CREEK — Levi Wiederhold scored 32 points and Fayetteville-Perry defeated East Clinton 66-58 Friday in a Bud Phillips Scholarship game at ECHS.

The game was part of the SBAAC Crossover series, the final regularly schedule game among SBAAC teams. Because the National Division has one more team than the American Division, an out-of-league opponent is played.

Wiederhold had the hot hand early, scoring nine of the Rockets 21 points in the opening period.

The Astros were right there, scoring 18 with Landon Runyon showing his scoring prowess with eight. He finished with 21, including five three-pointers.

East Clinton couldn’t keep pace in the second and fell behind 36-29 at halftime. The Rockets extended the margin to 53-43 after three periods. Branson Smith scored nine in the third for the Astros.

With Runyon scoring eight in the fourth, East Clinton mounted a comeback but were unable to overtake Fayetteville.

East Clinton was 7 for 9 at the free throw line while Fayetteville was just 1 for 2. There were 10 fouls called on EC and 14 on Fayetteville.

East Clinton drops to 2-20 on the year. Fayetteville improves to 10-12.

SUMMARY

Feb 14, 2020

@East Clinton High School

Fayetteville-Perry 66 East Clinton

F^21^15^17^13^^66

EC^18^11^14^15^^58

(66) FAYETTEVILLE-PERRY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Coffman 6-0-0-12 Holdren 0-0-0-0 Cornett 0-0-0-0 Wiederhold 14-4-0-32 Attinger 2-2-0-6 Murphy 1-0-1-3 Hendrix 1-0-0-2 Bradshaw 4-1-0-9 Malone 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 29-7-1/2-66

(58) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) B Smith 9-0-2-20 Collom 4-1-0-9 Runyon 7-5-2-21 Tolle 0-0-0-0 Neanover 0-0-0-0 Hall 0-0-0-0 Mitchell 1-1-0-3 Vadnais 1-0-3-5 TOTALS 22-7-7/9-58

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_BransonSmith_ec0214.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_ColtonVadnais_ec0214.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_DakotaCollom_ec0214.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_LandonRunyon_ec0214.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_MattMitchell_ec0214.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark