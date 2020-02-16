Sullivan notches lone point for WC women

WESTERVILLE – The Wilmington College women’s track and field team sent two individuals to the 2020 Indoor All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships Saturday at Otterbein University.

Kayli Sullivan scored the Fightin’ Quakers’ point in the meeting, throwing a season-best mark of 49-5.75 to finish eighth in the weight throw. Emma Burke was the other individual to compete, taking 13th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.72 seconds.

Wilmington heads to Capital University for the Rick Meindl Invitational Friday.