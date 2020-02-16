WC’s Alin sets OAC record, first champ since ‘16

AKRON – Wilmington College sophomore Isak Alin set an Ohio Athletic Conference record with his win in the 200-yard breaststroke Saturday on the final day of the 2020 OAC Swimming and Diving Championships at Akron University’s Ocasek Natatorium.

Alin swam a time of 2:02.17 to defeat Joan Venos of John Carroll University by 14 hundredths of a second. The time is both an OAC record, WC program record and an NCAA B-Cut time, which puts Alin in the mix to receive an invite to the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving National Championships.

Additionally, Alin is the Fightin’ Quakers’ first OAC champion since David Hawk in 2016.

Senior Brody Morris also competed in the 200 breast, taking fifth in the consolation final 2:21.61. In the 1,650-yard freestyle, the event that opened the evening finals, Samuel Shanes took home ninth place with a time of 18:24.24.

Three Quakers competed in the consolation final of the 200-yard backstroke — Mike Austin, Reed Ashcraft and Samuel Wallace. Austin finished second (2:05.55), Ashcraft fourth (2:08.83) and Wallace eighth (2:17.00). Aaron Polk was the other Wilmington individual to compete, swimming a time of 2:11.02 in the consolation final of the 200-yard butterfly.

In the final event of the championships, the Wilmington 400-yard freestyle relay team of Alin, Logan Schroer, Jared Shoemaker and Polk finished fifth with a time of 3:20.61.

“Between the men and women, we had 104 lifetime best performances on the week including 11 school records and one OAC record,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “This team worked hard all year and had a lot of fun. All of their work definitely paid off in the results this weekend.”

Wilmington finished the championships in fifth place with 261 points. John Carroll University once again won the OAC title.

Alin broke his own school record in the 100 breaststroke on Friday, finishing fifth overall in 56.97 seconds.

Wilmington’s 200-yard medley relay squad of Mike Austin, Alin, Aaron Polk and Logan Schroer took home third-place honors with a time of 1:39.32 while Jared Shoemaker, Austin, Samuel Shanes and Reed Ashcraft took fifth (7:58.09) in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

Isak Alin set an Ohio Athletic Conference record with his win in the 200-yard breaststroke and became WC’s first OAC men’s swim champion since 2016. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_SWM_Alin_mitch0214.jpg Isak Alin set an Ohio Athletic Conference record with his win in the 200-yard breaststroke and became WC’s first OAC men’s swim champion since 2016. WC Sports Information Dept. | Mitch Blankespoor