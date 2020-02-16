Leon takes part in 3 WC record at OAC meet

AKRON – Wilmington College women’s swimming junior Macki Leon broke three school records Saturday at the 2020 Ohio Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championship at Akron University’s Ocasek Natatorium.

Leon earned All-OAC honors with a third-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:10.63. That race in particular featured the top four individuals finishing within seven tenths of a second from each other.

Ashley Carlson (2:20.36), Kadie Grundy (2:22.37) and Laura Swinehart (2:39.77) finished in third, fifth and seventh respectively in the consolation final of the event.

Leon’s other individual record came in a time trial of the 100-yard IM (1:02.23).

Margaret Hover, Anna Endsley and Hannah Davis teamed with Leon to turn in a fifth-place time (and school record) of 3:42.96 in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Hover and Davis also competed individually as Hover earned an eighth-place finish (18:52.64) in the finals of the 1,650-yard freestyle and Davis took sixth (56.93 seconds) in the consolation final of the 100-yard freestyle.

Two Fightin’ Quakers – Kassidy Rogers and Rebecca Curran – placed in the consolation final of the 200-yard breaststroke. Rogers’ time of 2:44.44 placed her second while Curran took fifth by touching the pad in 2:48.40.

“Between the men and women, we had 104 lifetime best performances on the week including 11 school records and one OAC record,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “This team worked hard all year and had a lot of fun. All of their work definitely paid off in the results this weekend.”

Wilmington finished the championships in fifth place 293 points. John Carroll University once again won the OAC title.

On Friday, freshman Fynn Roberts garnered All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Roberts swam a lifetime best mark of 1:08.19 in the event to finish runner-up to Shelbi Shearer of John Carroll University by just over two-tenths of a second.

Leon was the other Fightin’ Quaker to place in the championship finals of an event on Friday with her eighth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:00.40.

Wilmington’s two relay squads finished in fifth place on the evening. Olivia Bender, Alyssa Harper, Endsley and Carlson swam a time of 8:47.75 in the 800-yard freestyle relay while Leon, Roberts, Davis and Hover touched the pad in 1:53.07 in the 200-yard medley relay.