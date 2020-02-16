MBK Final: Marietta 105 Wilmington 74

MARIETTA – Marietta College poured in 61 first-half points and held the lead throughout the second half to earn a 105-74 Ohio Athletic Conference victory over the Wilmington College men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon.

Three Quakers – Jeffery Mansfield, DaeShawn Jackson and Abdul Kanu – scored in double figures with Mansfield leading the way with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. A quintet of Pioneers – Tim Kreeger, Mike Hall, Lukas Isaly, Christian James and Kyle Matoszkia – scored in double figures.

Wilmington (10-13, 8-8 OAC) heads to Capital University on Wednesday evening.

WC hit its first two baskets of the game – a jumper from Jackson and a three-pointer from Colin Myers to take a 5-2 advantage a minute into the game, but Marietta scored of 7-of-8 to open a 16-9 advantage causing Wilmington head coach K.C. Hunt to call a timeout at the 15:39 mark.

The Quakers couldn’t stop the Pioneers offensively in the first half, however, as Marietta would bolster its advantage to 20 points (35-15) midway through the first half.

Trailing 61-36 at halftime, Wilmington scored the first three baskets of the second half. A Myers layup at the 16:19 mark got the Quakers within 15 points (63-48). A Pioneer timeout resulted in a two Marietta free throws on the next possession, but Kanu answered with an old-fashioned, three-point play making the score 65-51. That would be as close as Wilmington would get as the Pioneers held home court to earn the season sweep.

Marietta made 38-of-65 (58.5 percent) of its field goals which included a 12-of-22 (54.5 percent) performance from beyond the three-point arc. The hosts, which won the rebounding battle 48-22, also converted 17-of-22 (77.3 percent) from the charity stripe. Wilmington finished 24-of-57 (42.1 percent) from the field and 10-of-27 (37.0 percent) from distance. The visitors made 16 free throws on 27 attempts.