WBK Final: Wilmington 85 Marietta 70

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team completed a season sweep of Marietta College Saturday, claiming an 85-70 Ohio Athletic Conference win at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 9-2 lead. The Quakers didn’t take long to battle back, however, as Kennedy Lewis found Michelle Lee for a three-pointer to tie the game 12-12 at the 3:04 mark of the first quarter.

Wilmington scored on its final three possessions of the quarter including two layups from McKayla Binkley to hold an 18-14 advantage after 10 minutes.

A Lewis layup and a Kellis Jones free throw opened the second quarter, but Erin Hahn kept Marietta close with three consecutive offensive rebounds and putbacks. The third pulled the Pioneers within three points at 23-20. Two-and-a-half minutes later, the Pioneers took a 29-27 lead on a Jordyn Kiser three.

Neither team led by more than a possession until a Hannah Binkley layup put WC up 37-32 with 1:10 to go in the half. Lewis ended the half on a positive note as she found Lee for a layup with three seconds to play putting the hosts up 42-36 at halftime.

Marietta scored on its first possession of the third quarter and after a turnover, WC head coach Jerry Scheve wasted no time in calling timeout. The Quakers responded with a knock-out punch, a 16-4 run over the next six minutes. The Pioneers pulled within single digits just once — 77-68 with 2:25 to play — but a Lee layup followed by four straight points from McKayla Binkley sealed the win.

Wilmington finished 30-of-67 (44.8 percent) from the field to go along with a 6-of-17 (35.3 percent) performance from three-point distance. Marietta countered making 22-of-62 (35.5 percent) from the field and 4-of-20 (20.0 percent) from beyond the three-point arc.

Both teams attempted 30 free throws with the Pioneers making 22 and the Quakers 19. The hosts won the rebounding battle 44-41 and forced 18 turnovers.

McKayla Binkley led all scorers with 25 points and 12 rebounds for yet another double-double. Hannah Binkley added 14 points while Lee and Lewis both scored 11 points. Zahrya Bailey added eight points and five assists off the bench.

Wilmington (11-12, 7-9 OAC), which improved to 11-0 when scoring 80 or more points, hosts Capital University for Senior Night on Wednesday evening.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

