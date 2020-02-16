Official: Davis to state in 2

Wilmington sophomore Jordan Davis has qualified for the OHSAA Division II Swimming & Diving Tournament this week at Canton McKinley’s C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Davis will compete in Canton in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke events. He was third in the 100 free in Friday’s Div. II Southwest District meet at Miami University and fifth in the 100 back.

Davis is the lone swimmer from Clinton County’s three high school swim programs to advance to the state meet.

Davis has the seventh fastest time from district tournaments in the 100 free. His 47.99 is just over 2.5 seconds behind Will Rose of Alliance who had the fastest time at statewide district tournaments.

In the 100 back, Davis has the 10th fastest time at 53.68. The fastest time was turned in by Cincinnati Seven Hills’ swimmer Tim Kalin a 50.30 seconds.

The Division II swimming preliminaries begin 5 p.m. Thursday with the championship (top 8) and consolation (9 through 16) finals set to start at 5 p.m. Friday.

