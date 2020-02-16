Blan, Massie girls ousted from post-season tourney

The Blanchester and Clinton-Massie girls basketball teams opened post-season play Saturday in their respective tournaments and both had their seasons end.

In the Division II Lebanon Sectional, Clinton-Massie was defeated by Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 69-24.

In the Division III Wilmington Sectional, Blanchester lost to No. 2 seed Purcell-Marian 71-11.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 17-5 first quarter lead and put the game in the victory column with a 37-4 advantage in the second period, for a commanding halftime edge, 54-9. The game was played with a running clock the entire second half.

For Blanchester, graduating senior Lilly Brown had six points. Grace Irwin had a first quarter trey and Lana Roy accounted for the other field goal. Other seniors playing in their final game for Blanchester were Ashlin Benne, Alex Buerkle and Holly Scott.

Purcell-Marian, led by Santia Cravens who had seven three-pointers en route to 28 points, faces Deer Park in the second game Tuesday starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Falcons finish the season at 5-18. CJ, now 15-8, continues Thursday against Archbishop Alter at LHS.

Massie played right with the Lady Eagles in the first period but railed 26-14. Chaminade-Julienne continued its offensive output by outscoring CM 18-5 in the second and 14-5 in the third. CJ blanked Massie in the fourth, 11-0.

CMHS seniors are Hannah Doss and Patience Chowning.

In games at Fred Summers Court Saturday, Purcell-Marian advanced along wih Fayetteville-Perry, Taft and Summit Country Day.

Fayetteville defeated fellow Brown County rival Georgetown 61-48. The Lady Rockets will face Seven Hills 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Living up to its top-ranking, Summit Country Day overwhelmed Finneytown, 78-3. The Silver Knights will face East Clinton’s Lady Astros in Thursday’s opening game, with tip-off at 6 pm.

In the most-exciting game of the day, Cincinnati Taft defeated Clermont Northeastern, 49-47.

The Lady Rockets of CNE, who trailed by 12 points in the second half, made a strong comeback in the final period, but came up two-points short.

With the victory, the Lady Senators match-up with Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in the second game 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The championship games in the Div. III Wilmington Sectional will be 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Fred Summers Court.

