WHS boys advance to district bowling tourney

CINCINNATI — Hunter Gallion and Grant Pickard led the Wilmington High School bowling team to a runnerup finish Wednesday in the Division I Colerain Sectional bowling tournament at Colerain Bowl.

Gallion was third among individuals with a 676 series, finishing behind as pair of bowlers from La Salle High School. Noah Blessing was the overall sectional champion with a 691 series.

Gallion had a consistent, strong showing Wednesday with games of 226, 216 and 234.

Grant Pickard had a 669 series (215, 223, 231) and was fifth overall among the individual competitors.

As a team, Wilmington had the lead after the first game, besting Elder 1024 to 1022.

Elder, however, picked up the pace from there. The eventual sectional champions followed with games of 1109 and 1106 then had six baker games that totaled 1071.

Wilmington had 1022 and 982 in its final two team games. Going in to the baker round, Wilmington was second but trailed Elder by 209 pins. But third place La Salle was 141 pins behind the Hurricane.

In the baker games, Wilmington had three solid games but mixed a 125 in there to finish at 1029.

SUMMARY

Feb 19, 2020

Division I Sectional

@Colerain Bowl

Team Scores

Elder 4308 Wilmington (Team 1024, 1022, 982; Baker 1029) 4057 La Salle 3920 Western Brown 3906 Oak Hills 3771 Hamilton 3741 Talawanda 3721. Also, Goshen 3577

Baker games: 166, 184, 201, 125, 164, 189 TOTAL 1029

Individuals

Jordan Tackett 179, 210, 192 (581)

Hunter Gallion 226, 216, 234 (676)

Jordan Macik xx, xx, 174 (174)

Elijah Martini 180, xx, xx (180)

Grant Pickard 215, 223, 231 (669)

Isaac Martini 224, 211, 151 (586)

Substitute 1 xx, 162, xx (162)

Hunter Gallion