Fast start propels Capital to win over WC

BEXLEY – Capital University made 11-of-14 field goals to start the game and held a double-digit lead until late to defeat the Wilmington College men’s basketball team 86-76 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Wednesday evening.

The Crusaders’ fast start shooting from the field was equaled by a poor start for the Fightin’ Quakers, who were just 2-of-13 in the first 10 minutes. A three-pointer from Ganiyu Yahaya capped the Capital start, giving the hosts a 32-7 edge midway through the first half.

Wilmington, which trailed 50-28 at halftime, pulled within 73-63 on a Jeffery Mansfield dunk with 3:28 to play. The Quakers would get as close as eight points on two occasions in the final minutes, but couldn’t complete the total comeback.

Capital shot 58.7 percent (27-of-46) from the field, but shot 29 shots fewer than Wilmington, which shot 27-of-76 (35.5 percent), thanks to 20 turnovers. The hosts also made 9-of-19 (47.4 percent) from distance and held the visitors to 3-of-25 (12.0 percent) from distance. The Crusaders made four more free throws (23-19) and grabbed four more rebounds (44-40).

Mansfield led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting to go along with eight rebounds. DaeShawn Jackson came one rebound shy of a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds while Colin Myers and Abdul Kanu also finished in double figures.

Wilmington (10-14, 8-9 OAC) hosts John Carroll University for Senior Day Saturday.