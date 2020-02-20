CM boys 10th at district bowling tourney

BEAVERCREEK — The Clinton-Massie boys bowling season ended Thursday at the Division II Southwest District tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

The Falcons were 10th in the team standings with 3,802. The top four teams advanced to the state tournament.

Individually, Logan Rauh of Clinton-Massie was 21st with a 609 series, games of 214, 184, 211.

Aiden Poe of Georgetown was the final individual to qualify for state with a 645 series. Preston Clark of Batavia was the district champion 717 series.

SUMMARY

Feb 20, 2020

Division II Southwest District

Bowling Tournament

@Beaver-Vu Lanes

Team scores

Mechanicsburg 4352 Urbana 4188 Mississinawa Valley 4073 Greenon 4049 Reading 4047 Batavia 4032 Graham 4004 Northwestern 3992 Versailles 3897 Clinton-Massie 3802

Individuals

1, Preston Clark (Batavia) 717; 21, Logan Rauh (CM) 214, 184, 211; 30, Adin Lamb (CM) 225, 175, 196; 64, Mitchell Lennon (CM) 181, 175, 172; 79, Tyler Keck (CM) 160, 152, 170; 96, Hunter Gaven (CM) xx, xx, 192; 100, Luke Campbell (CM) 151, xx, xx