Davis to go for ninth in both events at state swim meet

CANTON — Wilmington’s Jordan Davis will swim for ninth place Friday in the Division II OHSAA Swimming & Diving Championship at McKinley High School’s C.T. Branin Natatorium.

On Thursday in the preliminary heats, Davis finished ninth in the 100-yard free style and 13th in the 100-yard backstroke.

He will compete in the consolation finals in both events. The round begins 5 p.m. Friday at Branin.

“He’s got a few things to clean up going in to (Friday) night,” WHS coach Mitch Hopf said.

Davis clocked in at 48.36 seconds in the 100 free, slower than the 47.99 time he posted last week at the district meet.

In the 100 back, Davis swam 53.88 seconds on Thursday. His district time was 53.68 seconds.

“I’m very pleased and happy for him, especially this being his first time qualifying for state,” Hopf said.

NOTEBOOK

—Several swimmers from the SBAAC fared well at the state meet Thursday.

Jonah Karschnik of Williamsburg is third in the 100-yard butterfly going in to the championship heat on Friday. He has a time of 50.35 seconds.

Also in the 100 fly, Tommie McQueary of Bethel-Tate will swim for ninth with the 14th fastest time.

—Karschnik, a junior, has the sixth fastest time in the 500 freestyle event. He lowered his seed time with a 4:41.16 swim on Thursday.

Wilmington High School sophomore Jordan Davis and WHS head swim coach Mitch Hopf. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_SWM_DavisHopf.jpg Wilmington High School sophomore Jordan Davis and WHS head swim coach Mitch Hopf. Courtesy Photo