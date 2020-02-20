Vaughn part of Zink’s 800th career win

Ashley Vaughn, daughter of Wilmington High School graduate Andy Vaughn, is a guard on the Beavercreek High School girls basketball team. Ed Zink, the BHS coach, won the 800th game of his career on Tuesday and will go for 801 Monday against Fairmont. Vaughn averages 5 points, 2 assists and 3 steals per game for Beavercreek. Vaughn is in the front row at the left.

