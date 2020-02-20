The SBAAC Wrestling Championship tournament will be held Saturday at Goshen High School. Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton and Wilmington wrestlers will be among the participants. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Admission cost is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Western Brown has won the American Division title five consecutive years. Bethel-Tate has been the National Division champion the past two seasons. While each division will crown a team champion, all wrestlers compete in one bracket per weight class and score team points toward the two titles. In the photo, Wilmington wrestlers huddle during the recent OHSAA State Dual Team Championship regional tournament at Miami Trace High School.

The SBAAC Wrestling Championship tournament will be held Saturday at Goshen High School. Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton and Wilmington wrestlers will be among the participants. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Admission cost is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Western Brown has won the American Division title five consecutive years. Bethel-Tate has been the National Division champion the past two seasons. While each division will crown a team champion, all wrestlers compete in one bracket per weight class and score team points toward the two titles. In the photo, Wilmington wrestlers huddle during the recent OHSAA State Dual Team Championship regional tournament at Miami Trace High School. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_WR_WilmHuddle1_me0208-1.jpg The SBAAC Wrestling Championship tournament will be held Saturday at Goshen High School. Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton and Wilmington wrestlers will be among the participants. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Admission cost is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Western Brown has won the American Division title five consecutive years. Bethel-Tate has been the National Division champion the past two seasons. While each division will crown a team champion, all wrestlers compete in one bracket per weight class and score team points toward the two titles. In the photo, Wilmington wrestlers huddle during the recent OHSAA State Dual Team Championship regional tournament at Miami Trace High School. Mark Huber | News Journal File