Cats prowling tourney trail

The Blanchester High School boys basketball team, co-champions of the SBAAC National Division, will be Clinton County’s first boys basketball team to take to the tournament trail. The Wildcats, 21-1 on the year, will face Bishop Fenwick 7 p.m. Saturday at Princeton High School in a Division II Sectional tournament game. In the photo, from left to right, front row, head coach Adam Weber, Brison Lucas, Bryson Highlander and Tanner Creager; back row, Hunter Bare, Brayden Sipple, Jay Ashcraft, Carter Abbott, Jacksson Waialae, Trenton Czaika, Logan Heitzman, Braden Roy, assistant coach Ron Harris. Not pictured are freshman head coach Andy Wood and freshman assistant coach Jeff Smith.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_blan1_april0214-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_blan2_april0214-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_blan3_april0214-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_blan4_april0214-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_blan5_april0214-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_blan6_april0214-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_blanseniorheads_april0214-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_blanteamchamps_april0214-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_weber1_april0214-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_weber2_april0214-1.jpg