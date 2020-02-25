8th grade Falcons win championship

The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team won the SBAAC tournament championship. The young Falcons defeated a team from Western Brown in the championship following a win over Blanchester. In the photo, from left to right, Liam Denehy, Elias Scott, Nathan Voisey, Miles Theetge, Brighton Rodman, Ryan Dillon, Drew Robinson, Brandon Moritz, Sawyer Conrad, Cale Migal, coach Tyler Uetrecht. Team member Jerry Trout was not present for the photo.

