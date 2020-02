BEAVERCREEK — Closing the 2019-20 season with a strong showing, Wilmington’s Kennedy Harcourt had a 540 series Wednesday in the Division I Southwest District bowling championship at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Harcourt, the lone WHS girls to advance to the district tournament, had games of 181, 174 and 184.

She was 46th overall with 220 competitors in the tournament.