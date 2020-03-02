Massie hosts, wins D2 sectional at BPM Court

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – A scoring change over the weekend put Clinton-Massie on top of the Division II Clinton-Massie Sectional wrestling tournament at Brian P. Mudd Court.

The Falcons were originally runnersup to Ross in the tournament but a scoring change switched placement and put the Falcons on top 194.5 to 190.

Wilmington was fourth with 159 points.

For Clinton-Massie, sectional championships were won by Blake Seaman at 132, Robby Frederick at 145, Braxton Green at 182, Colton Doyle at 195 and Joe Baughman at 220.

The Falcons lone third-place finisher was Grant Moorman at 113.

Fourth place wrestlers were Ethan Johnson at 120 and Lane Schulz at 285 pounds.

The top four in each weight class advance to the district tournament, set for Friday and Saturday at Wilmington High School.

For the Hurricane, Kile Holland at 160 pounds recorded the lone weight-class championship.

WHS runnersup were Thane McCoy at 113, Donovan Butler at 126, Dom Davidson at 138.

Third-place wrestlers were Carson Hibbs at 120 and Sam Eastes at 145.

The lone fourth-place finish was recorded by Logan Current at 195.

Seaman, a second seed, barely broke a sweat in the title match, posting a pin in 21 seconds over No. 1 seed Joseph Rivera of Monroe. Seaman had two pins prior to the championship bout.

Frederick, a two seed, had a 14-7 win over Eastes of WHS in the semifinal round then edged top seed Sean Beltran of Ross 5-4 for the 145 crown. Frederick had four wins in all, one of the few title winners to wrestle in all four rounds.

Holland, the second seeded Hurricane wrestler, had two pins in a total of 73 seconds in his first matches then went the distance for a 5-2 win over No. 1 seed Cameron Lapthorn of Badin in the finals.

Green was seeded third in the six-wrestler class at 182. He had a pin in 5:51 and a 6-3 decision over first seed Mehki Bouldin of Ross in the championship.

Doyle, the third seed, made it two Massie titles in a row by edging No. 4 seed Sam Oaks of Monroe in the championship match, 3-1. Doyle also had a pin in 1:58 and a 3-1 TB win in the semis over the No. 2 seed.

Baughman made it three in a row when he upheld his No. 1 seeding with a 3:31 pin over Jake Ross of Badin for the 220 championship. Baughman had a 21-second pin and a default victory en route to the title.

SUMMARY

Feb 29, 2020

Div II Clinton-Massie Sectional

@Brian P. Mudd Court

1. Clinton-Massie 194.5; 2. Ross 190.5; 3. Monroe 176.0; 4. Wilmington 159.0; 5. Oakwood 135.0; 6. Badin 126.0; 7. Franklin 111.0; 8. Bellbrook 80.0; 9. Waynesville 37.0; 10. Alter 16.0; 11. Fenwick 14.0; 12. Ponitz CTC 10.0; 13. Thurgood Marshall 0.0

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_WR_BSeaman_ec0229.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_WR_CDoyle_ec0229.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_WR_DomDavidson_ec0229.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_WR_GMoormanMcCoy_ec0229.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_WR_KileHolland_ec0229.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_WR_HibbsJohnson_ec0229.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark