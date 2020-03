WILMINGTON — Due to field conditions, the Wilmington College baseball team has postponed today its game with Franklin College.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 3 p.m. at Tewksbury-Delaney Field. The two programs are working on a make-up date.

The Fightin’ Quakers (0-5) are scheduled to play Alma College for a three-game series at home this weekend.