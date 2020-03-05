Binkley earns first team All-OAC honor

Wilmington College’s McKayla Binkley was named first team All-Ohio Athletic Conference Wednesday.

Teammate Kennedy Lewis was given honorable mention.

Lewis, a graduate of Springboro High School, served as Wilmington’s starting point guard for the second consecutive season. She averaged more than a dozen points per game while also dishing out 2.4 assists per 40 minutes, second-best on the squad. Lewis scored in double figures in 17 contests.

Binkley, a graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School, led the Quakers in scoring at 18.3 points per game and rebounding by grabbing 7.5 boards per contest. She also led the entire conference in scoring and finished third in steals per game with 2.0 per 40 minutes. A consistent scorer, Binkley scored in double figures in all 26 games including crossing the 20-point plateau nine times. In six of those games, Binkley achieved a double-double.

Wilmington finished its 2019-20 season with an 11-15 record and an appearance in the OAC tournament quarterfinal for the third consecutive season.